Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Sunny Kaushal's Rumoured Ladylove Sharvari Reaches Jaipur Airport

Filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina in Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, was also clicked at the airport.
Star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at the Jaipur airport arrival to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding.
Sharvari poses with filmmaker Kabir Khan who has directed Katrina Kaif in 'Ek Tha Tiger' and New York along with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah.
Sharvari who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, posed for the paparazzi at the airport.
Neha Dhupia who has worked with Katrina in 'Singh Is King' and 'De Dana Dan', poses with husband Angad Bedi at Jaipur airport.
