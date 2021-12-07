Last Updated:

Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Sunny Kaushal's Rumoured Ladylove Sharvari Reaches Jaipur Airport

Ahead of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, Sunny Kaushal's ladylove Sharvari landed at the Jaipur airport with Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia and others

Written By
Prachi Arya
Bollywood stars arrive for Katrina-Vicky wedding
1/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina in Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, was also clicked at the airport.

Bollywood stars arrive for Katrina-Vicky wedding
2/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at the Jaipur airport arrival to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding. 

Bollywood stars arrive for Katrina-Vicky wedding
3/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Kabir Khan along with Sharvari spotted at Jaipur Airport arrival 

Bollywood stars arrive for Katrina-Vicky wedding
4/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Sharvari Wagh who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny arrived in Jaipur. 

Bollywood stars arrive for Katrina-Vicky wedding
5/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Sharvari poses with filmmaker Kabir Khan who has directed Katrina Kaif in 'Ek Tha Tiger' and New York along with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah.

Bollywood stars arrive for Katrina-Vicky wedding
6/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Sharvari who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, posed for the paparazzi at the airport. 

Bollywood stars arrive for Katrina-Vicky wedding
7/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Neha Dhupia who has worked with Katrina in 'Singh Is King' and 'De Dana Dan', poses with husband Angad Bedi at Jaipur airport. 

Bollywood stars arrive for Katrina-Vicky wedding
8/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Singer Gurdas Maan was also spotted at the Mumbai airport. Though it wasn't confirmed if he was an invitee at the wedding.

