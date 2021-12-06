As the fans are eager to learn more about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding updates, an interesting piece of news just arrived the fans way revealing with what rituals will the duo get married.

Vicky and Katrina wedding festivities are set to begin from 8th December as soon as the couple and the guests will arrive at the venue one day before. The wedding venue has been set at a luxurious hotel in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

Will Vicky-Katrina get married as per Hindu or Christian rituals?

It was recently revealed that Vicky and Katrina's wedding will be happening as per both Hindu rituals and the Christian tradition while the decor of the venue will be as per the Indian and Christian wedding theme. It was then mentioned that around 400 girls will be applying Mehendi at their wedding and added that the bride and groom have specially ordered 400 natural herbal cones for the Mehendi celebration. The wedding festivities will begin on 8 December with Sangeet and Mehendi and they will get married on 9 December. The couple as well as the guests will check out of the venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, on 10 December.

As the paps have been constantly waiting to get updates on the wedding while standing outside Vicky Kaushal's house, the actor recently sent food packets for them. A video surfaced on the internet revealing how Vicky Kaushal sent food cooked by his chef for all the paps waiting for him outside his residence last night. The paps further shared a video revealing how wedding festivities had begun at Vicky Kaushal's house and also mentioned that Katrina Kaif and her mother stayed there till late at night. Take a look at the video-

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif