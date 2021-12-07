Vicky-Katrina's Wedding Venue Serves As A Photoshoot Location For Angad Bedi; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been the talk of the town as the two are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple's wedding festivities have begun on Tuesday with a Mehendi ceremony and to celebrate the occasion, family members, as well as close friends of the couple from the film industry, have reached Rajasthan. Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were also spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for Jaipur to attend the extravagant wedding.

On the same day as Angad and Neha reached the venue, Angad took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the wedding location.

Angad Bedi drops pics from Vicky-Katrina's wedding location

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Angad Bedi treated fans with stunning pictures featuring himself. In the pictures, he can be seen posing in the backdrop of 'sarson ke khet'. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Sarson ke khet main wearing @manishmalhotra05 full @yrf yashraj feels!!"

The actor also shared a series of pictures on his IG story where Neha Dhupia can be seen getting ready and packing bags as they prepared to leave for Rajasthan. For the first picture, Angad wrote, "@nehadhupia fully enjoying '#metime.'" While for the second picture, he penned, "@nehadhupia '#haironfleek.'"

At the airport, Angad Bedi looked dapper in a blue printed shirt and denim jacket as he arrived at Mumbai airport to board a flight to Jaipur. Neha Dhupia was all smiles ahead of catching a flight to Jaipur for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. The actor went for a comfortable outfit, a blue-coloured baggy Kurti, and black bottoms.

More about Vicky-Katrina wedding

Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10. The couple will be getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, which is situated three hours away from Jaipur airport and on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. The happy couple has also made special arrangements for their guests' journey as 22 charter planes have been arranged to fly them to Jaipur and around 70 luxury cars will take them to Sawai Madhopur.

