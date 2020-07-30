Vicky Kaushal Makes Fun Of Himself As He Uploads A Post-workout Selfie

Vicky Kaushal posted a post-workout selfie and fans have absolutely loved it. The Masan actor added a quirky caption as well to capture the essence of the picture. Fans loved the picture and praised Vicky Kaushal for his wit. Due to the pandemic scenario, several gyms have been shut down due to safety concerns. Hence Vicky Kaushal and many other actors have resorted to continue with their fit lifestyle from home itself rather than going to the gym. Thus Vicky Kaushal keeps his fans updated and posts several photos and videos of himself working out.

Vicky Kaushal adds an intense post-workout photo

Thus taking to social media, Vicky Kaushal uploaded a picture in which one can see him posing for the camera. The actor can be seen wearing gloves along with a cap as he is all covered in sweat from having a presumably intense workout session. The white coloured t-shirt the actor wore too looked completely drenched in sweat. Vicky Kaushal in his caption added a sense of humour talking about his workout selfie. He began the caption by saying that sweat is greater than regret. Later he went on to say that he does regret one aspect from his workout session. This he revealed was the fact that he paused several times in between to take multiple selfies. He added that he was “wasting” time between sets as he stopped to get a few selfies. This caption left the audience laughing as Vicky played on the common joke that goes around in the gym, where someone likes to click themselves more than working out.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next featured in the multi starrer film, Takht. The film has a huge star cast with several prominent actors. Takht will be directed by Karan Johar and fans await the release of this magnum opus. The next film Vicky Kaushal will be seen in is Sardar Udham Singh. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The first look of Vicky Kaushal in the film generated a huge buzz among fans and thus they eagerly wait to watch him on screen, according to a news portal.

