Vicky Kaushal Among Google's Most-searched Personalities Of India In 2021; Check Full List

Celebrities earn popularity for their work, but it's only recently when digital tools have emerged on determining a star's popularity. While followers on social media is an indication, the trends on search platforms is another factor that gives a glimpse of someone's popularity. Google, being the most popular search platform, gives netizens an insight into the popularity of these celebrities by sharing their year in review lists in terms of trending aspects.

Google has come up with its 'Year in Search 2021', on various terms that people searched for throughout the year, across the world. The lists for India too have been revealed. The most trending personality of the year was Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, and among the actors in the list was Vicky Kaushal, who is in the news for his marriage with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal among most searched personalities in India 2021

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra was the most-searched personality on Google in India. The 23-year-old won India's first individual gold medal in the track and field category at the Olympics this year. However, among the actors, Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill leads to chart with the third spot.

On No 2, is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case. He was released on bail after almost a month's stay in jail in October.

And finally, the third was on the list is Shehnaaz Gill. The actor featured in numerous songs, and the film Honsla Do. The death of her close friend and rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla and her appearance at the funeral was a massive talking point.

Elon Musk is the only international name in this category at No 5. The CEO of Tesla Motors was in the headlines for various reasons, right from becoming the richest person in the world, break-up with partner Grimes and tweets.

Vicky Kaushal bags No 6 spot on the list as the buzz surrounding his wedding with Katrina Kaif dominated headlines. Apart from his personal life, the actor earned praises for his work in the movie Sardar Udham.

Badminton star PV Sindhu was on No 7 for becoming the fist Indian woman to bag two medals at the Olympics, after winning bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. Eighth on the list was wrestler Bajrang Punia, who made headlines for winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Another sportsperson on the list was a two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was in the news for the wrong reasons. He got arrested in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar.

Natasha Dalal was No 10 on the list. The fashion designer tied the knot with actor Varun Dhawan in January this year.

Google's most-searched personalities in India full list: