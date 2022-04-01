Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Enjoy Cool Oceanic Breeze In Dreamy Vacation Photos; See

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have jetted off to spend some quality time together, away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. On Thursday morning, Kaif gave fans a sneak peek of their dreamy vacation online via Instagram. Just a day after, Vicky Kaushal posted a series of new mushy photos that saw the duo enjoying some cool oceanic breeze.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's travel diaries

On Friday morning, the Udham Singh star enjoyed a quick sailing session amid azure waters as he left all the quirks of the modern world behind. While sharing the photo online, Vicky expressed that although the beachy place has 'no wi-fi', he enjoys the relaxation period connecting with mother nature. In the photo, the actor can be seen flaunting his muscular physique as he gives fans a glimpse of the stunning visuals of the greenery around him. He captioned the photo as "No wi-fi still finding better connection". Take a look at the photo below:

In another picture shared on his Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal keeps wifey Katrina Kaif close as the camera captures the couple together. Going by the new photos, the duo is having a gala time in nature's lap. Check it out here:

Previously, Vicky and Katrina made headlines for making a stunning public appearance at a Bollywood party. While Kaif stole the limelight in a blue elegant dress, on the other hand, Kaushal looked dapper in a crisp black suit. Take a look at the photos here:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She has already begun the shooting of her upcoming movie 'Merry Christmas' in full swing with Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, Kaif will also share the screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

Speaking of Vicky Kaushal, he has completed the shooting of his upcoming film alongside Sara Ali Khan. The yet-untitled Laxman Utekar directorial is touted to be a quirky romantic flick. While announcing the movie's wrap up, the actor took to Instagram to thank the movie's entire cast in a lengthy note. Besides this, the actor also has Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif