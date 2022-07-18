Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Look Dreamy As Ever In New Pic From Their Maldives Vacation

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored celebrity couples in the film industry. After keeping their relationship a secret for a few years, the couple tied the knot back in December 2021. Since then the two never fail to give away major couple goals. Despite their busy work schedules, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make sure to spend quality time with each other and also go on vacation. As the couple is having a fun time with their friends and family in Maldives, Vicky Kaushal took the internet by storm as he posted an adorable picture with his wife.

Vicky Kaushal recently dropped a lovable picture with Katrina Kaif from their vacation in Maldives. The photo saw the couple sitting on a yacht as they enjoyed the serene ocean around them. While Vicky Kaushal looked uber cool in a white shirt, Katrina stunned in a matching dress. The couple shared smiles as they posed for the picture. In the caption, Vicky Kaushal simply added an infinity emoji addressing their love for each other. Take a look.

The couple's friends and family showered them with love as they dropped sweet comments for them. Farah Khan Kunder, Neha Dhupia and Vicky Kaushal's co-star Tripti Dimri all send love to the couple. A fan wrote, "My heart skipped a beat," while another penned, "The way she is looking at you."

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's vacation

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jetted off to Maldives on July 15 to celebrate Katrina Kaif's 39th birthday. The couple was accompanied by rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh along with director Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. As per the pictures they shared on social media, they were also joined by Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian and sister Isabella, Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari and Ileana D'Cruz.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif dropped her birthday post with her friends. In the picture, the Phone Bhoot star could be seen enjoying at the beach. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif also shared a fun video in which her entire friends' group could be seen sliding down into a swimming pool. In the video, Katrina Kaif added the iconic song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge from Sholay. The caption of the clip read, "Yeh dosti!"

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09