Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Ever since the duo made their relationship official by tying the knot last year, they never cease to impress fans with their gorgeous glimpses and cute social media PDA.

Vicky and Katrina are quite active on their social media handles. The two often give fans a sneak peek into their personal and professional lives. Recently, the power couple managed to garner all the attention after they indulged in a fun social media banter with filmmaker Farah Khan, where the latter revealed that Vicky has found someone else. However, Katrina and Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's reactions to Farah's claims are surely unmissable.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif & Farah Khan indulge in fun banter

On Saturday, filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with actor Vicky Kaushal. In the picture, the Sardar Udham star posed with Farah amidst the beautiful scenic backdrop of Croatia. While Vicky sported a white t-shirt and blue denim, Farah Khan effortlessly pulled off a green and black checked outfit. Sharing the photo on her Instagram, the ace filmmaker penned a quirky note. Farah wrote, "sorry @katrinakaif he s found some1 else (tongue out emoji) @vickykaushal #croatia."

As soon as Farah shared the photo on her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif was quick to notice and she gave a hilarious reply to the filmmaker. Katrina wrote," Your allowed @farahkhankunder (red heart emojis)". She also added the song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from Kal Ho Naa Ho in the background.

Here, take a look at the story-

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also shared Farah's story on his Instagram handle and gave a witty reply. He wrote, "We are just 'good friends'."

Take a look at Vicky's story-

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif a 'great influence'

Earlier, in an interview with Hello Magazine, Vicky Kaushal described Kaif as a 'great influence' in every aspect of his life and candidly talked about her qualities that have impacted his life. He said, ''I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person''.

