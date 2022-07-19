Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Return From Maldives; Malaika Arora Aces Athleisure & More

From Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif arriving from their Maldives vacation to Malaika Arora acing her athleisure; here's a look at all celebs spotted in the city:

Written By
Swati Singh
Katrina Kaif
1/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport as they returned from the Maldives. Ileana D'Cruz was also spotted with them in all denim attire.

Kriti Sanon
2/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon stepped out with family and friend Stebin Ben to grab a bite. The Mimi actor looked adorable in all-black attire.

Shahid Kapoor
3/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the Maddock office in Santacruz and the 41-year-old actor looked uber-cool in his casuals.

Malaika Arora
4/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora waved at the paparazzi as she was clicked heading to the gym. The model-actor donned a black sports bra and colour-blocked pants.

Aishwarya Rai
5/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were clicked at the airport and the trio looked adorable together.

Disha Patani
6/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani headed out in style as she was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor aced an oversized sweatshirt teamed up with blue shorts & white footwear.

Ananya Panday
7/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday stepped out in style as she donned a black crop top and blue jeans paired with a pair of sneakers.

Tejasswi Prakash
8/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Television couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted together on Tuesday.

Kabir Khan
9/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kabir Khan kept his airport game strong as he donned an olive shirt with brown pants teamed up with white sneakers.

Isa Kaif
10/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Isa Kaif and Sharwari Wagh were clicked hand in hand at the airport and the duo looked chic in their stylish outfits.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan & more turn heads with stylish looks in airport

In pics: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan & more turn heads with stylish looks in airport
Kajol to Madhuri Dixit, 90s Bollywood stars who turned to OTT platforms to showcase talent

Kajol to Madhuri Dixit, 90s Bollywood stars who turned to OTT platforms to showcase talent
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com