Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Return From Maldives; Malaika Arora Aces Athleisure & More

Quick links:
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport as they returned from the Maldives. Ileana D'Cruz was also spotted with them in all denim attire.
Kriti Sanon stepped out with family and friend Stebin Ben to grab a bite. The Mimi actor looked adorable in all-black attire.
Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the Maddock office in Santacruz and the 41-year-old actor looked uber-cool in his casuals.
Malaika Arora waved at the paparazzi as she was clicked heading to the gym. The model-actor donned a black sports bra and colour-blocked pants.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were clicked at the airport and the trio looked adorable together.
Disha Patani headed out in style as she was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor aced an oversized sweatshirt teamed up with blue shorts & white footwear.
Ananya Panday stepped out in style as she donned a black crop top and blue jeans paired with a pair of sneakers.
Kabir Khan kept his airport game strong as he donned an olive shirt with brown pants teamed up with white sneakers.