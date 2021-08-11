Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Spotted At 'Shershaah' Screening; Fans Cheer For 'Victrina'

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were clicked at the screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah on August 10. After the screening was over, they were snapped coming out of the theatre. While Vicky came out of the theatre first, Katrina waited for her sister Isabella Kaif before stepping out. The two stars have been rumoured to be dating for a very long time and fans could not keep calm after seeing them at the screening.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif spotted together at Shershaah screening

In the viral video from the screening of Shershaah, the two stars can be seen making an eye-contact and passing a smile to each other. While Vicky wore a grey hoodie for the screening, Katrina opted for an off-shoulder denim jacket and black pants. Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram. Fans of the two stars could not control their excitement after seeing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together at the screening. One of the fans wrote, “Playing hide and seek”. Another user wrote, “Hottest pair of Bollywood #vickat". A third user chimed in and wrote, “most loved couple victrina”. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “They’re made in heaven Vicky is so handsome Katy deserves all the love and success.”.

Earlier, Harshvardhan Kapoor appeared on Zoom's By Invite Only and talked about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship. The actor was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true. He said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true". He continued, "Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it.". Rumours of the two were further substantiated when Katrina had taken to Instagram to share that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just a day after Vicky. The rumoured couple have been together for over a year now and have been snapped outside parties, events on various occasions

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. Apart from this, Vicky also has Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and Mr. Lele in the pipeline. On the other hand, Katrina announced her new project Jee Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. She is also shooting for Tiger 3.

IMAGE: VICKYKAUSHAL09/KATRINAKAIF/VIRALBHAYANI/Instagram

