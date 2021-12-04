Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Here's How They Spent 3rd Day Before D-day

Ahead of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's rumoured nuptials on Dec 9, here is a look at the pre-wedding preparations taking place in Mumbai.

Fengyen Chiu
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal was spotted arriving at Katrina Kaif's residence on Friday. 

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kaushal posed for the paps outside Katrina's house. The duo has yet to confirm anything about their upcoming nuptials. 

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

After Vicky Kaushal's arrival, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was also spotted outside her residence. 

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

On Saturday morning, Katrina's family members were seen arriving at her residence.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Earlier, Kaif's mother and sister Isabelle were spotted shopping for ethnic wear. 

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Later in the day, bride-to-be, Katrina stepped to go to the gym with her siblings.

Tags: vicky kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal
