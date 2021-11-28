Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are among the most adored couples in the film industry. While Ranbir and Alia are vocal about their relationship, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif still have not made it official. However, the two couple's expected weddings are the talk of the town. Keeping their dating histories in mind, a new unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal recently created a buzz among their fans. While fans are excited to know more about the couples' weddings, they dropped hilarious comments on the picture.

Paparazzi page of Viral Bhayani recently shared an unseen photo of Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor from an event. The two actors were seen laughing while interacting with each other. While Vicky Kaushal donned a blue blazer on a printed t-shirt, Ranbir kept it simple with a grey t-shirt and a denim jacket. The two have worked together in the 2018 film Sanju and played best friends in the movie.

Netizen's reaction to Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor's photo

Seeing the picture, the actors' fans did not take much time to make memes out of it. They dropped hilarious comments as Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have dated each other for six years. The couple parted ways in 2015 and a few years later, dating rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif began making rounds on the internet. An Instagram user wrote, "Ranbir was like, congratulations brother...shaadi mubarak ho," mentioning the ongoing rumours about Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif's wedding. Another one wrote, "They are saying let's have a party, you,me kat,alia, Deepika and Ranveer." One fan wrote, "Ranbir be like: Katrina ka khayal rakhna."

Details about Ranbir Kapoor Katrina Kaif relationship

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif began dating soon after their 2009 hit film Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaani. The two were the most famous couples at the beginning of the last decade. However, even after moving in together, it did not work well for the two and they parted ways in 2015.

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to tie the knot on December 9 and 10. The couple is touted to have an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. However, the two have not released a confirmation about the same.

Image: Instagram/@vickykausham09/@katrinakaif/@neetu54