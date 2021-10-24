Vicky Kaushal & Samantha Congratulate Team ‘Koozhangal’ As It Becomes India's Oscar Entry

Tamil drama film, Koozhangal (Pebbles) is all set to take its shot at the 2022 Oscars. Directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, the film has been selected to be India’s official entry at Oscars 2022.

The news excited Vicky Kaushal, whose film Sardar Udham was also shortlisted for the Academy Awards, but did not make the cut. As Koozhangal was chosen as the top pick, the actor congratulated Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the producers of the film. Samantha also took to social media to congratulate the duo.

Vicky Kaushal and Samantha congratulate team behind Koozhangal as it becomes India's official Oscar entry

As Koozhangal finds itself with a chance to get nominated for an Oscar, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to congratulate the team behind the film. He shared the poster of the film and extended his wishes to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who produced the film under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. He wrote, "Go for glory!!!".

Samantha also congratulated the team behind the film after the news broke on Saturday. She said, "This is such mad news. More power to you". The 94th edition of the Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022.

Vignesh Shivan also took to social media and thanked the universe for the good news. He wrote, "Yes! This is happening in our lives! Thanking the universe." He accompanied his caption with the poster of the film.

More about Koozhangal

The Tamil film that has also won Tiger Award for best film in the past is all about an alcoholic and abusive husband, whose wife leaves him and runs off after experiencing suffering at his hands. He then takes his young son and sets out to find her and bring her back. The film was helmed by Vinothraj and stars Karuththadaiyaan and Chellapandi in pivotal roles and was screened at multiple international film festivals. Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter to break the good news to the film's fans. He wrote, "There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to …." Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives. Can’t be prouder, happier & content" as he shared a picture of the poster of the film."

There’s a chance to hear this!



“And the Oscars goes to …. 🎉🎉🥰🥰🥰🥰 “



Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives …. ❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures



Can’t be prouder , happier & content 💝 pic.twitter.com/NKteru9CyI — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 23, 2021

Image: Twitter/@vigneshShivN, Instagram/@samantharuthpraphuoffl, @vickykaushal09