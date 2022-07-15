Vicky Kaushal And Wife Katrina Kaif Leave For Maldives For Latter's Birthday; Watch

Much-loved Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif always manage to paint the town red with their mushy romance. Ever since the duo tied the knot last year, they have been setting major couple goals for their fans. From posting loved-up pictures with each other to going out for vacations, the duo is leaving no stones unturned in proving that they are embracing each and every moment of their married life.

As Vicky's ladylove Katrina will be ringing into her 39th birthday on 16 July, the much-loved pair was recently snapped in Mumbai airport leaving for their vacations. Reportedly, the couple were also joined by Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted leaving for Maldives

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have an intimate birthday celebration on July 16 away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. The duo were recently papped at the Mumbai airport leaving for their Maldives holiday. The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand with each other as they made their way to the airport. Katrina Kaif aced a comfortable airport look as she was spotted donning a bright orange sweatshirt and loose denim pants. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand sported a black tee and blue pants. He paired the overall look with an olive green shirt.

Paps handle, Varinder Chawla shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "@vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif look stunning as they apt for a uber cool look at the airport 😎🙌🏻"

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans thronged the comments sections. One of the netizens wrote, "The best couple in the world" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif a 'great influence'

Earlier, in an interview with Hello Magazine, Vicky Kaushal described Kaif as a 'great influence' in every aspect of his life and candidly spoke about her qualities that have impacted his life. He said, ''I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person''.Furthermore, Kaushal also quipped that he 'learns a lot' from his wife.

Image: Instagram@varindertchawla