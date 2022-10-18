Vicky Kaushal Announces Schedule Wrap Of Sam Manekshaw Biopic; Says 'See You Soon Team'

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently completed a schedule of his highly awaited biopic Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India’s greatest war hero and Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The actor shared a series of glimpses from the wrap-up celebrations on social media, recalling their intense shoot for more than two months and across five cities. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Vicky Kaushal announces the schedule wrap of Sam Manekshaw's biopic

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Vicky shared pictures of him, Meghna Gulzar and other team members wearing sweatshirts with‘ SAMबहादुर’ written on them. The Uri star could also be seen cutting a cake, with the whole team clapping with joy as they completed their schedule.

In the caption, Vicky wrote, "After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities… it’s a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the बहादुरs!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAMबहादुर !!!" Take a look.

The movie will showcase various stages in the life of the late army personnel, whose career spanned over four decades and five wars. Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and it was under his leadership that the military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

While Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role, Sanya Malhotra will reportedly essay the part of his wife, Silloo Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh will step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He is also collaborating with Sara Ali Khan for a yet-untitled film by Laxman Utekar.

