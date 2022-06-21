Vicky Kaushal Begins Prep To Step Into The Shoes Of Sam Manekshaw For 'Sam Bahadur'

After much delay and wait, Vicky Kaushal is now all set to step into the shoes of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC, who was also known as Sam Manekshaw, in the upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While the movie was announced nearly three years ago, the Bollywood star has now kickstarted prepping for the much-awaited biopic. He also gave a glimpse of the same via social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal recently revealed that he has begun prepping for his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The actor shared a glimpse of his prep for the film as he had his copy of the script, a pen and a diary and some pictures of Sam Manekshaw placed on a table. Sharing the photo, the actor penned, "Here we go... Prep starts!!!" Neha Dhupia, who is a close friend of both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, sent her best wishes to the actor via the comment section. The actor's fans also wished him their best and expressed their excitement to watch the film. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Vicky Kaushal on playing Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal announced the upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw's death anniversary on June 27, 2019. The actor shared a photo of himself posing as Sam Manekshaw while sitting at a desk on social media. Sharing the picture, the actor penned how he is honoured and proud to get to unfold the story of the Field Marshall. He wrote, "The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen." "Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala," he added.

The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala.@RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/ozyUO69wKV — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 27, 2019

On Vicky Kaushal's professional front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen bringing the story of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in the 2021 film Sardar Udham. The actor was lauded with praise and many accolades for his performance in the movie. The actor now has several films in the pipeline. He will soon star in The Immortal Ashwatthama, Govinda Mera Naam and an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/Twitter/@vickykaushal09