Vicky Kaushal Brings Out The Artist Inside Him, Shares Painting Of Lord Ganesha

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal enjoys a massive following of over 9.2 million on Instagram. He recently brought out the artist inside him and shared a painting that he made, with his Instagram family. The Uri actor posed with a painting of Lord Ganesha that he made.

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a pair of goggles. The actor's fans reacted to the photo and complimented him for the colourful canvas. His fans commented with "Awesome" and "Wow" on the photo. Fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur commented on the post and asked the Bhoot actor if he had made the painting. Vicky Kaushal replied to her comment and wrote, "ki karaa, talent khatam hi nahi hunda!", which translates to, "What can I do if I am so talented".

Vicky Kaushal's social media presence

Vicky Kaushal and his little niece

Earlier this week, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo with his niece. In the photo, he was seen holding his niece in his hands while she smiled and clapped. The actor also penned a heartfelt note in the caption. He wrote, "Took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and joker-ing around for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji . #joy ✨". His fans showered their love in the comment section of the photo. An Instagram user wrote, "The best Tayaji and Bhatiji duo😍😍," in the comment section.

Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Following the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar on July 7, 2021, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute. He shared a black and white photo of the late actor Dilip Kumar and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. He wrote, "'Every head must bow, every tongue must confess that he’s the greatest of all time.' Rest in Peace. #DilipKumarSaab 🙏🏽".

On his work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film Bhoot in 2020. The actor now has several films in his pipeline. He would be seen in the films Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Takht. The Masaan actor will also star in Sam Manekshaw's biopic.

