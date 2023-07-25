Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif His Biggest Critic, Says ‘she Just…’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never shy away from speaking about each other during media interactions. Now, the Sardar Udham actor has again opened up about his bond with his better half.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.

Recently, the couple jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate Katrina's 40th birthday.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

'She is a typical Cancerian," says Vicky Kaushal

In an interview with Film Companion's Front Row, Vicky revealed how Katrina supports him workwise. He said that the actress is "so practical" when it comes to work matters. She is, however, a "typical Cancerian, very emotional and sensitive," on the personal front.

He continued, "But when it comes to this side, and maybe it comes from this experience, that she has got her ground reality right. If fact, that helps me so much and one of the biggest support I get from her is that she will blurt out the fact as a fact."

Katrina Kaif is Vicky Kaushal's biggest critic

In the same interview, Vicky said that Kat is very honest when it comes to sharing professional feedback. According to him, she "blurt out the fact as fact".

"Sometimes when I show her my dance rehearsals then I am dead," the actor added.

Vicky went on to praise Katrina's wisdom and said that when it comes to making decisions about work, he knows it's coming from "experience of those highs and lows". The actor added that he considers Katrina's advice seriously as he knows it's coming from a "very, very objective point of view which sometimes you need."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding diaries

After dating for a while, the couple got married in December 2021. The wedding was an intimate yet lavish affair which was attended by their family and close friends.