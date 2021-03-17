Vicky Kaushal Comments On Impact Of Fame, Stardom On Personal Life; 'Made Me More Guarded'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has proved, time and time again with his impeccable performance in Uri, Sanju and Raazi, that he is a force to be reckoned with. The talented actor became an overnight sensation after he portrayed the role of an Indian army official in Uri: The Surgical Strike and can also be called the national crush of India with the netizens fawning over him. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, the actor talks about how his popularity has made an impact on his personal life.

Vicky Kaushal opens about impact of fame and stardom on his life

In the interview, the Manmarziyaan actor told the magazine that though fame has turned him into a more self-assured person it has made a deep impact on his personal life. He confessed that the constant scrutiny by paps and netizens has turned him into a more guarded person. Elaborating it further, Vicky opined that with fame a person tens to become more guarded as your personal life is not personal anymore and is in the public domain for everyone to see and discuss. He shared that Vicky Kaushal's family members were earlier affected by the scrutiny and he does not want the said discussions to affect his loved ones.

Vicky Kaushal does not like being judged on social media

Vicky also shared that although he enjoys the love and attention that is showered upon him by fans, he doesn't enjoy the judgement passed on the internet. He also said that many of the articles about him are written with 'zero authenticity' with nothing being cross-checked. He compares the media to the game of Chinese whispers to explain how it starts and ends up coming out in a completely different version. The actor explained that with time he has understood that it is better to not make any clarifications and has been careful talking about issues that are not related to work by safeguard his privacy.

The actor has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since rumours of him dating actor Katrina Kaif has surfaced on the internet. While both of them have not made any official statement regarding their relationship photos of them hanging out together and news about how Katrina is Vicky Kaushal's girlfriend are constantly floating around on social media.

Vicky Kaushal's movies and other projects

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in the horror movie Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship which released in 2020. He has a jam-packed schedule with movies like Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw's biopic, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Takht in the pipeline. There have been also rumours of Vicky replacing Varun Dhawan for Shashank Khaitan's ambitious project Mr Lele.