Vicky Kaushal Dances To Sauda Khara Khara With Friends, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Vicky Kaushal, who recently appeared in The Great Indian Family, was recently spotted grooving to Sauda Khara Khara from the film Good Newwz. The video started doing rounds on the internet after a fan page shared the clip on their social media handle. In the clip, the actor was seen dancing his heart out to the Punjabi beats of the track with his squad.

Vicky Kaushal's recent release The Great Indian Family has failed at the box office with a collection of ₹ 7.58 crore so far.

The actor earlier went viral for his dance moves on the Punjabi track Obsessed.

Vicky Kaushal dances to Sauda Khara Khara

In the viral video, Vicky Kaushal and his friends were seen grooving to the peppy beats of Sauda Khara Khara on the stage during a party. At first, Vicky's friends took to the stage and began to flaunt their dance moves. Soon after, the actor joined them and danced to the song with much energy. Check the video below.

Vicky Kaushal's BTS video goes viral

(Vicky Kaushal shares BTS video from his photoshoot | Image: Instagram)

During the promotions of The Great Indian Family co-starring former Miss World Manushi Chillar, the actor shared a BTS video of himself during his photoshoot. The clip featured him grooving to the beats of Softly, a song by Ikky and Karan Aujla. Vicky Kaushal shared the dance video on his Instagram story and wrote, "The only way I know how to do photoshoots. What a banger by @karanaujla_official veerey!" Singer Karan Aujla re-shared the video and wrote, "Teach me those moves, please."

This was not the first time that Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves went viral on social media. Earlier, he danced to the song Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma while promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. Upon a fan’s request, the actor flaunted his dance moves on the stage.