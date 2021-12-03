Vicky Kaushal, Designer Anaita Shroff Spotted Outside Katrina Kaif's Residence In Bandra

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif, went to meet her on Friday night. The actor was spotted outside her residence in Bandra and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and a thumbs up.

Later, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was also spotted arriving at Kaif's residence. Scroll down to see the pictures below.

Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif's Bandra residence

Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside Katrina Kaif's residence in a blue sweatshirt which he teamed up with jeans. He added a brown cap and a mask on his face to complete his look. The actor's visit comes just a few days before their destination wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The same evening, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was also seen arriving at Kaif's residence. She was clicked sitting in the car wearing a black mask.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding schedule will involve sangeet, mehendi ceremonies, etc. Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the duo will be planting a sapling and will then head for their wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky will have their court wedding on December 3, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 followed by their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10. The guest list is also out which indicated that there would be over 120 guests who will attend the functions. According to the source, it is mandatory for the guests to be fully vaccinated to attend the wedding in view of the pandemic.

According to the media sources, other celebrities namely — Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others will be present to witness the couple's union. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will also be attending the wedding. The guests will arrive by 22 charter planes to Jaipur, they will then be taken to Sawai Madhopur in 70 luxury cars.

Image: Varinder Chawla