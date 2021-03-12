Vicky Kaushal Drops Old Pic On Aditya Dhar's B'day: 'Your Faith Brings Out Best In Me'

Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram handle on March 12 and shared a picture featuring himself and his friend and director, Aditya Dhar. Recalling the old memories, Vicky shared the candid picture on Aditya Dhar's birthday. In the candid picture, Vicky and Aditya can be seen engaged in a fun conversation as they laughed brightly. In the caption, Vicky penned a long heartfelt note for the URI director.

Vicky Kaushal wishes Aditya Dhar as he turns a year older

In the picture, the two can be seen twinning in a black hoodie which they paired with dark grey pants. To complete his look, Vicky added a black coloured baseball cap. As for the caption, he wrote, “Years ago you called me after watching Masaan and said we’ll work together someday”. “You called me for your first film and we did Uri. Now we have commenced together again on the journey of making The Immortal Ashwatthama”, he added.

Vicky continued, “Your faith in me scares me sometimes but it also brings out the best in me. Thanks for being that person in my life”. He concluded the post as, “Happy Birthday mere dost, mere bhai, mere director @adityadharfilms (my friend, my brother, my director). Tum jiyo hazaaro saal yeh meri hai aarzoo (You live for thousands of years that’s my wish)” with a hugging face emoticon. As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of his fans rushed to drop positive comments.

Aditya responded to his post writing, "Vikku thanks for always believing in me. You deserve this and more!! God bless you mere Bhai!! Love you!" with a string of emoticons. A fan commented, “Love this look” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one wrote, “Waiting for The Immortal Ashwatthama eagerly!!” with a hugging face emoticon, while a user simply wrote, “Awesome weather with a cool smile” with a laughing face emoticon. Another user commented, “My all-time favourite” with several red hearts.

Aditya Dhar's movies, URI and The Immortal Ashwatthama, both feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The duo is currently gearing up for the second collaboration. On January 11, 2021, Vicky unveiled the first look of the film while celebrating the second anniversary of URI: The Surgical Strike. The Immortal Ashwatthama is a superhero action flick that is set in modern times. Vicky plays the titular role which is a character from Mahabharata. Vicky Kaushal's latest film is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's production house, RSVP.

Image Source: Aditya Dhar's Instagram

