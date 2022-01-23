Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal Engages In Intense Cricket Match Amid Shooting Schedule In Indore; Watch

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared glimpses from a cricket match he played amid the hectic schedule of his upcoming film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Vicky Kaushal has been treating fans with BTS glimpses from his upcoming venture with Sara Ali Khan. The Uri actor is currently in Indore shooting for the film's latest schedule and took out time to play cricket with his team. Sharing glimpses from the intense match via social media, the actor mentioned that the team is 'playing and slaying' together. 

He also shared a candid picture of himself batting for his team, informing fans what he enjoys doing on an 'off day'. Only a couple of days ago, the actor was seen playing the sport amid the hectic schedule and flaunted his cricket mettle by uploading a video of the match that exuded gully cricket vibes.

Vicky Kaushal plays cricket amid shooting schedule in Indore 

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, January 23, the Sardar Udham star shared a video of one of the opposite team members bowling as Vicky Kaushal protects the stumps with his immaculate batting. The actor was clad in a casual t-shirt and lowers as he sweat it out on the field. In the caption, he wrote," Team that plays together, slays together.” In another still of him getting ready for a shot, Vicky mentioned, "off day" and tagged the film's cinematographer. Take a look. 

Only last week, Kaushal engaged himself in another match on the film's sets and posting glimpses from it, wrote, "Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on Set!" The team recently concluded the shoot of the film's first schedule, with actor Sharib Hashmi sharing pictures from the wrap-up celebrations. "Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesome @maddockfilms @pvijan:" he mentioned in the caption and further lauded Vicky and Sara as well as the director of the film, Laxman Utekar. 

According to various media reports, the project is a sequel to the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi. However, makers haven't confirmed anything as yet. 

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in films like The Immortal Ashwatthama and Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur is a biopic in which the actor will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham

Image: INSTAGRAM/@VICKYKAUSHAL09

Tags: vicky kaushal, sara ali khan, indore
