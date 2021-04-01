Vicky Kaushal Enjoys 'Champion Breakfast'; Shares Recipe Of His Delicious Breakfast Bowl

Vicky Kaushal takes his fitness and health routine quite seriously. He recently shared a picture of a wholesome meal he had. He also shared the details of what was added to his Champions breakfast.

Vicky Kaushal enjoyed his Champions breakfast

On March 31, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his Champions breakfast. He consumed 10 eggs along with a bowl full of 80gms oats, nuts, butter, blueberries, strawberries and chocolates. He also seemed to have eaten his breakfast really early in the morning. Vicky also wrote that the breakfast was extremely delicious. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story here.

A sneak peek into Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

Vicky shared a picture of himself from his archery training session. He carried the arrows near his waist and held the bow in his hand. He flaunted his chiselled arms in the picture. Vicky wore a dark green t-shirt and black workout shorts. He quoted Kirk Franklin and wrote, "Hard-work is something you marinate over time... it’s not microwaveable." He also shared a black and white picture of himself from the gym. He flaunted his biceps wearing his sleeveless hoody. Take a look at Vicky's photos here.

He also shared a picture of himself wearing a white basic t-shirt. He looked away from the camera while touching his hair. Vicky wrote, "Dekha hai aise bhi." He also shared a picture of himself balancing on a horse during his horse riding training session. He wore a helmet for his safety. He mentioned that he got inspired by Majnu Bhai's painting from Welcome which was played by Anil Kapoor. Here are some pictures from Vicky Kaushal's Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky rose to fame after his film Masaan released. He was seen playing the role of Deepak alongside Shweta Tripathi. His movies like Love Per Square Foot, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan, Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike garnered him a huge fan following. He was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship in the lead role portraying Prithvi Prakashan. Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie Sardar Udham Singh is a biographical film about a freedom fighter. Vicky will also be seen in films like Mr. Lele and The Great Indian Family.

