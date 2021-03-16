Vicky Kaushal Enjoys 'quick Outburst' As He Flashes His Smile, See Mukti's Fun Reaction

On Monday night, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal shared a series of pictures from his latest shoot. In the pics, Vicky decked up in a grey sweatshirt with a bright smile. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a neckpiece. Sharing the pics, the actor wrote, "Quick burst." As soon as Mukti Mohan stumbled upon his pictures, she dropped an amusing comment which read, "Me at my dentist chair," followed by a laughter emoji. Another user wrote, "Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai?" (Is there some salt in your toothpaste?). Fans in huge numbers rushed to drop endearing comments on Vicky Kaushal's photos.

Vicky Kaushal's 'quick outburst'

(Image Credit: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram)

Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared a black and white picture of himself in which he looked completely focused and determined. Vicky posed at his gym and wrote, “One rep at a time, one stride at a time. One swing at a time. Eyes on the (flag emoji).” He also dropped a B&W video in which he performed an exercise with a rod. Sharing the same, he penned, “Be still like a mountain and flow like a great river, until you really do get smacked by the stick”. Ishaan Khatter and Huma Qureshi were one of the firsts to drop comments on Vicky's post. The actor often shares glimpses of his whereabouts on Instagram.

On March 12, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture with his friend and director, Aditya Dhar and recalled the moments they cherished while they were shooting for Uri. Vicky penned a sweet note on Aditya Dhar's birthday and remarked that years ago the latter had called him after watching his performance in Masaan. Vicky continued that Aditya called him for his first film and they teamed up for Uri. "Now we have commenced together again on the journey of making The Immortal Ashwatthama. Your faith in me scares me sometimes but it also brings out the best in me," he wrote in his note and then went on to wish the filmmaker on his special day. Apart from The Immortal Ashwatthama, the actor also has Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh in his kitty.

