Vicky Kaushal Exclaims 'Shubh Aarambh' As He Gets Back On Set To Resume Work; See Pic

On November 18, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media handle and shared two pictures of him to inform his 9M Instagram followers that he has resumed the shooting post the nationwide lockdown. In the first photo, Vicky is seen posing for the camera while getting ready and reading the script in front of a mirror.

Meanwhile, in the second photo, Vicky gives a candid pose. Keeping the details of the project under wraps, Kaushal wrote a short caption in Hindi, which means, "Good start". Scroll down to take a look at Vicky Kaushal's photos in the latest post.

Vicky resumes shoot

Within a couple of hours, the Manmarziyaan actor's post managed to garner more than 200k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many of his fans went gaga over the actor's smile and flooded the comments box with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons. On the hand, a fan wrote, "All the best Mr. perfect", while another asserted, "You are looking super cute". An Instagram user, who was curious to know more about the project, asked, "Araambh of Immortal Ashvatthama ???".

A peek into Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

Though the 32-year-old actor is not an avid social media user, he keeps sharing updates of his whereabouts via social media. Apart from giving a peek into the BTS of his projects, he also extended wishes on various festivals, including Diwali and Raksha Bandhan. Meanwhile, during the nationwide-lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, the actor kept his fans and followers entertained. He shared a couple of throwbacks photos and a few videos, in which he was seen flaunting his different skills.

In one of his BTS posts, the URI actor gave a glimpse into his journey from being an assistant director to the main lead on the silver screen. In a post, shared in August this year, he shared two pictures from the sets of the Anurag Kashyap directorial Gangs of Wasseypur. In a brief caption to it, Kaushal wrote, "After many rehearsals in a closed room on location, I did give my first clap. “Scene 72A, shot 1, take 1” ... the first thing I said in front of a camera and that’s how it all started!".

