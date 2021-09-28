Vicky Kaushal Extends Birthday Wishes To Brother Sunny Kaushal With Snazzy Photo Of Him

On the occasion of Sunny Kaushal’s birthday, his brother and popular Bollywood actor, Vicky Kaushal wished him by sharing a snazzy picture of him on social media. As Sunny Kaushal too has a massive fan following on social media, many of them flooded the post with love and best wishes to the Gold actor.

Vicky Kaushal’s Birthday wishes to brother Sunny Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a snazzy picture of the birthday boy, Sunny Kaushal. In the photo, he can be seen sporting a white tee with a pair of black pants and white shoes. He can be seen posing for the camera while sitting on a bike and holding a helmet in one hand. In the caption, Vicky Kaushal stated, “Happy Birthday bro!” and added a heart, a flying kiss and a star emoji next to it.

Fans took to Vicky Kaushal’s latest Instagram post and dropped in numerous hearts for Sunny Kaushal for his birthday. Many fans also sent in lovely birthday wishes for the actor while others poured heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their delight at seeing such an amazing picture of Sunny. Some fans also praised the actor about how he looked so hot by adding a fire emoji in the comments. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post for brother Sunny Kaushal.

More on the work front

Sunny is currently enjoying the success of his recently released music videos titled Dil Lauta Do, sung by Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal and Ishq Mein, sung by Meet Bros and Sachet Tandon. The actor is also awaiting the release of two of his upcoming movies namely Hurdang and Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. In Hurdang, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Varma, Shubhashish Jha and others. On the other hand, Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love is being directed by Kunal Deshmukh and is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 1 October 2021. In the film, Sunny Kaushal will be seen as Jaggi Sehgal while Radhika Madan as Kartika Negi, Mohit Raina as Gautam Kapoor and Diana Penty as Ira Sharma.





Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09