Vicky Kaushal Exudes Vigour In New Video Flaunting His Weightlifting Skills; WATCH

Lust Stories actor Vicky Kaushal has been on a roll on social media for treating his fans with a show of his strength. Whether preparing for a tough role or a daily routine, the actor never misses out on the opportunity of breaking a sweat in the gym and polishing his weightlifting skills. Check out Vicky Kaushal's recent Instagram update flaunting his muscles.

Vicky Kaushal muscle up at the gym

Taking to his Instagram, the 33-year-old actor shared videos of him attempting to lift heavyweights in the gym. In the video, a focused Vicky can be seen gripping the bar tightly and preparing his stance to deadlift an extremely loaded barbell. To assist the actor, his trainer can be seen encouraging and guiding his form. The actor uploaded the stories with the background music of Shooter Khalon and Sidhu Moosewala's GAME.

Pic Credit: Vicky Kaushal IG

More on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram updates from the gym

The actor is known for going all out while preparing for the role, whether mentally or physically. The actor will be seen in physically challenging roles in the upcoming months and the actor can be seen leaving no stones unturned for the same. In one of the recent posts, Vicky uploaded a picture of him training for mastering Archery.

He accompanied the photo with a caption that read, 'Hard work is something you marinate over time... it’s not microwaveable'. Flaunting his skills, the actor also uploaded a video of him performing tricks with a wooded stick. He wrote, “Be still like a mountain and flow like a great river”... until you really do get smacked by the stick!'.

Vicky Kaushal latest updates

Recently, reports about Vicky Kaushal's girlfriend have been surrounding the actor. The actor has been linked with Bang Bang! actress Katrina Kaif for the past 2 years although no confirmation has been reported from either of the actors. The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's affair flared after the couple was spotted several times together by the media outlets. The actor will next be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama, Sardar Udham Singh and Mr. Lele.

IMAGE- VICKY KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.