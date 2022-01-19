Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Muscles In Latest Gym Post, Says 'Time To Pay For Those'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is beating away the winter blues and giving major Wednesday motivation with his latest picture on social media. The actor earlier shared how he pampered himself after the shooting concluded for the day. The Uri actor is back on the sets and is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's upcoming directorial.

On Tuesday, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and had shared a glimpse of his delicious food including fries, salad, and mocktail post his pack up. On Wednesday, the Masaan actor dropped a picture of himself, hitting the gym, captioning it, "Time to pay for those 🍟". Vicky looked stunning in a white vest and dark grey trousers teamed up with white sneakers. In the photo, he is seen flaunting his muscles. Well, this post is all that one needs to grab some motivation to hit the gym.

Fans pour love on Vicky's recent post

Fans couldn't stop pouring love and this can be proved by the comment section. A fan wrote, "Ufffff level 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍", another one wrote, "Hawt😍🔥". Others commented, "Dulhay raja😍❤️", "Bhai konsa protein lete ho", "Hot hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥", "Yo man dammm 🔥", "Nice sir ji 🔥🔥❤️", "🔥🙌❤️ Biggest fan", "Great Man - Inspiring as always 🙌🙌 Love", "Love you sir..❤️❤️", "Cutieee😢", "Fantastic". Some even dropped heart and fire emojis on the picture.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky is currently shooting a film in Indore, which is reportedly a sequel of the film Luka Chuppi. His co-star in the movie is Sara Ali Khan. The duo was snapped shooting for the project in the city, with Vicky riding a motorcycle and the latter riding pillion. The pictures, however, created a controversy after a man filed a complaint, alleging that the number plate used by the makers were the same as his. Later, the police clarified that a bolt had made it seem so, and the numbers were not the same.

Vicky will also be seen in Sam Bahadur, which is a biopic on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09