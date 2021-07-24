Vicky Kaushal 'forever Grateful' For 'Masaan'; Celebrates Film's Sixth Anniversary

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal entered the entertainment industry as an assistant director of the film Gangs Of Wasseypur in 2012. He then made his acting debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in a supporting role. Vicky Kaushal had his breakthrough with the 2016 film Masaan that was released on July 24. The actor is celebrating his film's sixth anniversary via social media. He also mentioned how he is grateful to be a part of the film.

Vicky Kaushal celebrates six years of Masaan

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the sixth anniversary of his film Masaan. He shared two throwback pictures from Masaan. He also mentioned how he is grateful for being a part of the film. In the first photo, the Uri actor was seen posing by the river Ganga in his outfit from the film. He then shared a photo of the team in which his co-stars Shweta Tripathi and Richa Chadda were also there. In the caption, the Love Per Square Foot actor wrote, "24th July 2015. #forevergrateful 🎈". Several Bollywood actors, including Dia Mirza, reacted to the post. Dia Mirza wrote, "Masaan ❤️". Fashion designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "What a movie.".

The Sanju actor further shared a reel video on the social media platform. In the video, he was seen lip-syncing the song Tu Kisi Rail Si by Swanand Kirkire while it played in his car. In the caption, the actor wrote, "From me to you, for all the love you have given… far more than I ever dreamed of, probably more than I deserve.". He further thanked his followers and wrote, "Thank You very much for these beautiful 6 years! Aap hain toh main hu, aapka pyaar nahi toh main kuch bhi nahi. ❤️". Choreographer Alisha Singh reacted to the video and added some lines to the song.

Details about Masaan

The film Masaan came out on July 24, 2016. The film, which was set on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi, revolved around two different stories that eventually converge. The film cast Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadda, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and others. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.

