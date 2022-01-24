Vicky Kaushal Gives A Glimpse Into 'today’s Episode Of Car Jams'; Take A Look

Vicky Kaushal enjoys a following of over 12.6 million on Instagram and often shares some glimpses of her day with her followers. While his followers are fans of his daily updates, they also enjoy his car jams. The actor recently gave a glimpse in his latest episode of car jams as he tuned into a Bollywood hit song from a 2009 film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal recently shared a clip of him jamming on a hit Bollywood song. In the video, the actor could be seen wearing a black coloured t-shirt and a matching cap as he grooved to the title song of the 2009 action drama Blue. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "In today’s episode of carjams." He also shared the video on his stories and mentioned how he does not say "Blue" but "Baluu" while crooning the song.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram posts

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a few pictures of him exploring the beautiful sites of Madhya Pradesh. In the pictures, the Sardar Udham star could be seen casually dressed in a grey hoodie and track pants. He also wore a cap and completed his look with white slippers. Vicky Kaushal could also be seen enjoying the scenic view while sitting on the banks of the Narmada river. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Har Har Narmade."

While the actor was recently shooting for an upcoming untitled film with Sara Ali Khan in MP, he made sure to regularly workout and also share some snaps with his fans. Last week, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him flaunting his pumped-up body from a gym. The actor wore a white vest and blue jeans and looked dapper in a cap. In the caption, the Uri star wrote, "Time to pay for those (fries emoji)." The actor's dashing picture got his fans to drool over him as they showered him with love in the comment section.

Vicky Kaushal started working soon after returning from his honeymoon with Katrina Kaif. The actor has several films in the pipeline, including Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Takht. His untitled film with Sara Ali Khan is touted to be a sequel to Luka Chuppi.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09