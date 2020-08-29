Vicky Kaushal Gets Bitten By A Book-worm; Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His Current Read

Recently, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal gave fans a glimpse of his current read, My Gita, which is authored by writer Devdutt Pattnaik. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared the cover picture of the book, which shows the photo of a mythical artwork. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Vicky is currently reading My Gita

With the picture shared, Vicky Kaushal also shared a ‘reading now’ emoticon. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Vicky Kaushal has been isolating in his Mumbai residence and has been seemingly keeping himself busy by entertaining fans on social media, to which his Instagram handle is proof. From introducing fans to new workout regimes to treating them with his sitar performances in videos, Vicky Kaushal often shares several entertaining videos on Instagram.

He recently shared a video of himself, which features the actor playing the song Ae Watan, Watan Mere Abaad Rahe Tu on his Saraswati sitar instrument. The song is a part of his much-acclaimed film, Raazi. Watch the video here:

Vicky's last outing

Vicky was last seen in Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship chronicles the thrilling adventures of a man, who is stuck in a haunted ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. As per box office reports, the movie managed to rake in ₹40.94 crores during its run in theatres.

What's next?

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up in the coming year. He will be seen along with Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh in the upcoming period-drama, Takht, which follows the story of lust for power and throne between family member. Kaushal will also be seen in the upcoming war-drama, Manekshaw.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the life of the army veteran, Sam Manekshaw. Reportedly, Vicky has been roped in for the Anees Bazmee directorial, ShaRaRaRa along with Sara Ali Khan. However, several news reports also claim that the makers are also considering Janhvi Kapoor for the female lead's role.

