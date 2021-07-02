Vicky Kaushal Gives Quirky Glimpse Of Prep To Be 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'; Celebs React

Vicky Kaushal’s string of successes and critically acclaimed films were interrupted by the failure of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship and the actor will be keen to bounce back. The Sanju star has multiple films in his kitty and one of them is The Immortal Ashwatthama. Vicky recently gave a glimpse of the prep for the venture, which involved being ‘cast’ for it.

Vicky Kaushal shares Ashwatthama glimpse

Vicky took to Instagram and posted a snap where one could see director Aditya Dhar showing the ‘V’ sign with a person wrapped in a cast. The person was none other than Vicky himself and the process is a part of the prosthetics to get his look right for the movie.

The 33-year-old quipped that his director was ‘really serious’ about ‘casting’ him in the film. He also wrote that he was prepping to be ‘The Immortal’.

The post sparked reactions from celebrities. While his once rumoured girlfriend, actor Malavika Mohanan laughed over it, Ayushmann Khurrana, wrote, ‘Ashwatthama hatohate’. Radhika Apte wondered how he could be so calm, and recalling how she had panicked when she had gone through it.

Vicky-Aditya team up again

Vicky and then debutant director Aditya Dhar teamed up for one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times, Uri: the Surgical Strike in 2019. The movie went on to earn over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

It was on the second anniversary of the action war film that Dhar, along with producer Ronnie Screwvala, launched the poster of Ashwatthama. In the poster, one could see a small hero-like figure with lightning in his hand, while standing on a giant finger, with skyscrapers in the backdrop.

Vicky has other films in his kitty too, which include biopics on Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and another movie with Manushi Chhillar. Meanwhile, Aditya has also been in the news for his recent marriage to another member of the Uri team, Yami Gautam.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.