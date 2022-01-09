Vicky Kaushal wished his wife Katrina Kaif in the sweetest way possible as the duo marked their one-month wedding anniversary today, January 9. The duo's wedding affair was the most talked about event in the entertainment world in 2021, and the trail of pictures from their nuptials had fans gushing over the lovebirds. On the special occasion, Vicky shared an adorable candid glimpse alongside Katrina as they grooved to a dance number.

In the caption, he mentioned that the duo has "forever to go" on this journey of love. The gesture wasn't just lauded by fans, but celebrity friends of the couple including Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Uri director Aditya Dhar among others.

Vicky Kaushal celebrates first month wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, January 9, the Sardar Udham actor posted a candid picture of the couple from one of their wedding festivities, where they can be seen dancing together joyously. Vicky is clad in a dark kurta, while Katrina looks gorgeous in a pink and golden lehenga coupled with a maang teeka among other accessories. "Forever to go!", he wrote with a red heart emoticon. Take a look.

Among many fans pouring in good wishes for the duo, celebrities like Dia Mirza, Aditya Dhar, Mini Mathur dropped adorable comments. Mini Mathur, who also attended the wedding with her husband Kabir Khan, wrote, "This Night though", while Katrina's close friend and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped red heart emoticons.

His post comes shortly after Katrina commemorated the occasion with a loved-up selfie of the newlyweds. Sharing the glimpse where Vicky tucks her into his arms, Katrina wrote, "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoticon)".

The couple tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in the presence of close family members and friends. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." they wrote while sharing their wedding pictures from the extremely private event.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKYKAUSHAL09)