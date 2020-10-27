Vicky Kaushal Had Auditioned And Got Rejected For THIS Blockbuster Before 'Masaan'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and celebrated actors in the Hindi movie industry today. He is one of the very few actors who have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. The actor has successfully created a very huge fan-base for himself and a lot of love in the hearts of the audience. Vicky Kaushal's movies like Raazi, Manmaarziyaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. But, fans will be surprised to know that before making his Bollywood debut with Masaan (2015), Vicky Kaushal had auditioned for a blockbuster movie and got rejected. Read further ahead about this Bollywood blockbuster movie.

Vicky Kaushal's initial rejection for a movie

Vicky Kaushal's debut in the Hindi movie industry was through Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed movie, Masaan (2015). According to reports from Pinkvilla, recently it has been revealed that Vicky Kaushal had auditioned for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2012) and got rejected for the part he auditioned to play. The actor also revealed that the audition that he gave for this Farhan Akhtar starrer was the first time the actor had ever auditioned for a movie. But, Vicky Kaushal feels that he got the right opportunity with Masaan. After appearing in some of the very critically acclaimed movies, Vicky Kaushal's URI The Surgical Strike (2019) made him rise to fame and made him a household name.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen on the big screen in Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship (2020). The movie did well at the theatres as it reportedly earned ₹50 crores at the box-office. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh portraying the lead character. The movie is in its post-production stage but had been on a halt due to the global pandemic.

Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in the multi-starrer movie Takht, that is still in its pre-production stage. The movie was initially planned to release at the start of 2021 but the release date will get postponed due to the global pandemic. No further release date has officially been confirmed yet. Vicky Kaushal will also be seen playing the lead character in Meghna Gulzar’s Manekshaw that is in its pre-production stage. The movie also casts Manoj Bajpayee in a prominent role.

