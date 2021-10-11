Vicky Kaushal Has 'the Best Time' On TKSS; Pens Heartfelt Note For Kapil Sharma

Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar recently graced the comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor and the filmmaker appeared on the show to promote their much-awaited film Sardar Udham. While talking to host Kapil Sharma the two shared several incidents from their lives. As the show aired on Sunday, October 11, Vicky Kaushal recently revealed how he enjoyed the show.

Vicky Kaushal recently shared he had the best time on TKSS. The actor shared laughs on the show and was also thrilled by the performances of the show's team. Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a promo of the show and sent love to host Kapil Sharma. He wrote, "Love you Kapil Sharma Phaaji. Always have the best time on your show[sic]."

Ahead of the show, Kapil Sharma shared a few glimpses of what the audience would witness when Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar joined them as guests. In the promo, Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar could be laughing at Kiku Sharda and Krishna's jokes. As Shoojit Sircar is fond of playing football, Vicky Kaushal also gave Kapil Sharma some tasks. The promo ended with the Uri actor's performance on one of his songs along with a cast member.

Details about Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sardar Udham. The biopic will follow the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, known for the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The actor will play the lead role of Udham Singh while Anmol Parashar will portray Bhagat Singh. The film also cast Banita Sandhu in a supporting role. Shoojit Sircar is helming the film while Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar are producing it.

Vicky Kaushal's latest look as Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal has been unveiling new looks from the film for a few days. In one of his latest posts, the actor revealed Udham Singh worked in a British film in the 1930s. Sharing the incident, he wrote, "1937. During his years in London, Udham explored various vocations, one of which was working as a background artist in a British Film called ‘The Elephant Man'[sic]." The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

(Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma)