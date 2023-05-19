Vicky Kaushal Has The Sweetest Reaction To Fan Asking What He Can't Live Without

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He will be working with Sara Ali Khan on this project. The actor recently hosted a Q&A on his Instagram stories and encouraged people to ask him questions, to which is responded candidly. He was on his way for the promotions of the film when he invited fans to ask him questions.

One of the fans asked, "Who is the person you absolutely need in your life that you won’t require anything else?" In his response, Vicky posted a picture of his wife Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena Kaushal. The monochrome photo featured the Phone Bhoot star hugging her mother-in-law. See the post here.

The couple got married in December 2021 in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in a Rajasthan palace. They dated under the radar for some time before taking the next step in their relationship. Recently, Vicky celebrated his 35th birthday. Katrina dedicated a sweet note to her husband and wrote, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar... Happiest birthday my love (heart emoticon)."

Vicky-Katrina's Upcoming Releases

On the work front, apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. It is based on the life of the war hero, Sam Manekshaw. The period film also stars the Dangal sisters, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Additionally, Vicky has a romantic comedy co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk linded up for release.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will next be seen in the action film Tiger 3. It will be released in cinema halls on Diwali, later this year. She will also be working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in Merry Christmas. The actress will be co-starring opposite Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in the film, which is said to be a thriller.