Vicky Kaushal Has The Sweetest Reaction To Katrina's First 'halwa' After Wedding; Read

Fans keep drooling over the glimpses of the newly wedded couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Recently, Big Bang actor Katrina Kaif posted a photo of her post-wedding rituals, where she prepared halwa for her 'pehli rasoi' and Vicky Kaushal's reaction is a matter of discussion in town.

Katrina Kaif's 'Chaunka Chardhana' -

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and added a story of the dish she prepared, captioning it, "Chauka Chardhana". Pointing an arrow towards the sweet, she mentioned 'maine banaya', meaning that she made it herself. As a reaction to this picture, Vicky Kaushal also uploaded a story where he praised her. Vicky wrote, "Best Halwa Ever!!", adding three kissing emoticons with it.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, with some family and friends. The security was tightened to an extent so that no wedding pictures could be leaked. Deciding to change her Instagram profile picture, the Suryavanshi actor added her husband to it, where both could be seen looking at each other with love in their wedding outfits, which left the fans in awe.

The couple has also been raising the curiosity of the fans by unveiling their wedding pictures one by one. The first picture they uploaded was from their 'pheras' and the bride Katrina Kaif chose a traditional Indian red bridal look. She wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran. The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Star Couple couldn't stop grooving

In the next post, the couple added glimpses of their vibrant Haldi celebration in which they all were seen donning stunning white attire. The next one is from their Mehendi ceremony where the couple could be seen grooving together. For the Mehendi, Katrina Kaif wore a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an embroidered tulle dupatta inspired by Sabyasachi’s graduation collection Kashgar Bazaar.

Katrina pays tribute to mother’s British heritage

They also disclosed the dazzling pictures from their pre-wedding festivities in which Katrina Kaif paid tribute to her mother’s British heritage. Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi-precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft.

Credit: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial/katrinakaif/vickykaushal09