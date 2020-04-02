Vicky Kaushal's Mind-boggling Action Scenes That Took Audience By Storm

Vicky Kaushal has had 12 releases so far. Some of these have been in a diverse in range, including horror films, psychotic thrillers and action films. He will be seen in another real-life inspired thriller film Sam in the shoes of decorated officer Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal’s roles in many action scenes are imprinted on audiences as his rustic image goes well with action films according to his fans. Vicky Kaushal has portrayed such scenes with vigour and a lot of balance.

Here are some of the best action scenes essayed by Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of a cocaine-snorting cop in the film Raman Raghav 2.0. The film is a psychotic thriller and there are instances when Vicky Kaushal’s character’s Raghavan’s aggressive behaviour takes the best of him. Vicky Kaushal’s best scene is when he unapologetically shoots a guy. He effortlessly points the gun and, ‘bang!’ There is an onlooker who is scared after looking at this shooting.

Snippet Credits: Still from Raman Raghav 2.0

Vicky Kaushal’s role in Manmarziyaan as Vicky Sandhu is a complete diverse role. He is seen in a rocker boy avatar. In this scene, he is ready to fight anyone who comes his way in the reel story. Even though the scene settles off by him doing the opposite. He resorts to breaking and threatening which defines his character's impromptu personality.

Watch the scene here

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri has had several action scenes. However, the best one was the climax scene, where he takes down the main head of an extremist group. The film has had some promotional footage as well, which was a hit with the audience.

The climax combat scene with Vicky Kaushal's character Vihan Singh Shergill risking everything in the reel story is amazing

Watch a glimpse of what's in store in Uri film

