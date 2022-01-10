Vicky Kaushal In Talks To Star Opposite Wife Katrina Kaif In 'Jee Le Zaraa'? Details Here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot in a fairytale wedding and have started working on their respective projects. Kaif will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa. A new report suggests that the URI actor is in talks to star as the male lead opposite his wife Katrina in the film. This will be the first that the audience will be seeing the married couple together on big screen.

Vicky Kaushal roped in to play male lead in Jee Le Zaraa?

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, the makers were having difficulty casting A-lister male actors to star in the female-led movie. Due to the circumstances, Faran Akhtar, the director and writer of Jee Le Zaraa cast himself as one of the male leads, leaving two spots open. The media house has now reported that after Vicky and Katrina's wedding, the Sardar Udham actor has been approached to play the male lead opposite his wife in the film. If the talks go through, the film will mark the couple's first on-screen appearance together.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate one month anniversary

After several speculations and widespread media attention, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif officially tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple chose Jaipur's Six Senses Fort Barwara as their wedding destination, their ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

The couple recently celebrated their one month anniversary and shared loved up pictures on their respective social media handles. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared a picture as she hugged her husband and wrote, "Happppyyyyy one month my (sic)" with a heart emoticon. While Vicky shared an unseen picture from their sangeet ceremony and wrote, "Forever to go!"

More about 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Jee Le Zaraa is a road-trip movie and will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The brother-sister duo has worked together for other road-trip films including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. The film will mark Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's first onscreen project together. Katrina Kaif had taken to her Instagram and shared pictures with her co-stars Chopra and Bhatt as she announced the movie. The Sooryavanshi actor wrote, "This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and a camera and the sky’s the limit."

