Vicky Kaushal Introduces Fans To His Co-star For The Day; See Photo

Vicky Kaushal is often seen sharing glimpses of his photoshoots on social media. The actor has recently shared a picture of his co-star during a photoshoot. The co-star isn't a human but a luxurious object. Take a look at who his co-star is in his Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal strikes a pose with his new co-star

In the photo, Vicky flaunted a steering wheel of a Ferrari and mentioned that the luxury car is his co-star for the day. The actor also combined the story with the song Na Kajare ki Dhar by Pankaj Udaas from the 1994 film Mohra starring Suniel Shetty. The actor later shared another video of himself posing with the car and then flipping his camera to show behind the scenes. In the BTS video, the photographer was seen lying down while taking a low angle shot of the actor with the car. Vicky combined the video with the song Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne from the 1999 film Shool featuring Shilpa Shetty.

A sneak peek into Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

Recently, Vicky shared a picture with his father on Father's Day. It was a childhood photo of the actor when he had no hair on his head. He mentioned that he looked like Shakaal played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda from the 1980 movie Shaan. The father-son duo looked adorable while posing for the camera.

He also shared a few pictures from his recent shoot with photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Vicky Kaushal in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar was seen posing in a black leather jacket paired with black ripped jeans. He also wore a pair of black sunglasses to complete his rugged look. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's photos from his Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky Kaushal's movies like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Lust Stories and more garnered him immense popularity. The actor was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship portraying Prithvi Prakashan. He will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh portraying the lead role of freedom fighter Udham Singh. Other upcoming movies of Vicky include titles like Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr Lele.

