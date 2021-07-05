Vicky Kaushal Introduces His New 'buddy' With A Pic, Aditya Dhar Calls Calls It ‘Shotgun’

Actor Vicky Kaushal who has a list of films lined up in his kitty recently introduced fans to the newest addition to his family. The actor took to Instagram and shared the picture of his new Range Rover while happily posing with it. While introducing his new ‘buddy’ with his fans, the actor struck a cool pose in an orange shirt and blue jeans while leaning on his car. Soon after the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared the picture, his fans and followers were quick to send their congratulatory messages.

Vicky Kaushal introduces his new swanky car

"Welcome, Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience. @landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in," Vicky wrote with the picture. His Uri director Aditya Dhar wrote, “Shotgun! Congratulations my brother. Keep working hard and keep achieving great success.” Gajraj Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sayani Gupta were among the few stars who poured in their love for the actor and his latest addition.



The actor who is working tirelessly on his body while getting in that perfect shape for his upcoming film, recently left everyone stunned while acing a deadlift during his workout session. He shared a video as he tried the deadlift at his gym. The video also saw his trainer get excited after Vicky hit a new 'personal record' post his Covid-19 recovery. “After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning (sic),” he captioned the video.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky has started preparations for his next titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, which marks the actor’s second collaboration with Aditya Dhar. The two previously collaborated for Uri: The Surgical Strike, which received immense praise. The actor also has Sardar Udham Singh, multi starrer Takht, and a biopic on field marshal Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

