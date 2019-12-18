Vicky Kaushal Is A Secret Fanboy Of This Popular Bollywood Actor

Vicky Kaushal debuted in Lauv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in the year 2012. He is known for his boyish charm with rustic roles in most of the films. The best one so far is his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike as Major Vihan Singh Shergill. When asked about his inspiration for films and type of roles he essays, Vicky Kaushal indirectly answered that he is a fanboy of Aamir Khan.

In a series of cumulative questions asked by Google, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his home town, favourite films and his role in the film Sanju. While answering the questions about his hometown, Vicky Kaushal mentioned that he hails from the small town called Hoshiarpur, which is neighbouring to Jalandhar, Punjab. Vicky explained how he is born and brought up in Mumbai and he is a true Mumbaikar at heart. Further, he answered questions about how he bagged the role in the film Sanju. He expressed how Rajkumar Hirani narrated the whole script without any reference and expressed every minute details.

According to Google answers, Vicky Kaushal’s favourite films in English are 12 Angry Men, The God Father series, Ocean series, Shawshank Redemption and in Hindi are Mughal-e-Azam, Lagaan, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Deewar. Out of all the films in Hindi, most of the films are of Aamir Khan. It is evident that Vicky Kaushal is a secret fanboy of Aamir Khan. Vicky Kaushal mentioned that all the movies he mentioned are some of the greatest movies of all time.

