Vicky Kaushal Is 'all-smiles' In Latest Pics From Upcoming Movie's Shooting Location; See

Vicky Kaushal is beating away the winter blues and giving major Monday motivation with his latest pictures on Instagram. The actor, who has resumed shooting for his upcoming project after making the most of his time with Katrina Kaif, shared glimpses of him clad in a funky hoodie amid a chilly winter morning.

Vicky is reportedly shooting for his yet-untitled project with Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan. Glimpses from the film's Indore leg recently went viral in which Vicky was seen riding a bike while Sara was seated at the back. According to various media reports, the project is a sequel to the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi.

Vicky Kaushal shares glimpses from his film's shooting location

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 17, the Uri star posted two pictures of him posing against the backdrop of a vanity van and other cars from the shooting location. In the caption, he added a freezing face, tongue out and clapboard emoticon. Take a look.

While Vicky helped fans take on Monday with full force, Katrina recently posted her 'Sunday Selfie' as she spent time indoors in Indore amid Vicky's shooting. The Sooryavanshi actor could be seen all smiles as she poses for a string of selfies in an oversized red shirt. In the caption, she wrote, "Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie." Take a look.

The couple recently celebrated their first Lohri post-marriage, a glimpse from which was shared by Vicky on his Instagram. The couple was seen smiling heartily as they stood in front of the bonfire. Katrina opted for a traditional red suit underneath a black puffer jacket, while Vicky kept it casual with a jacket and loose lowers.

More on Vicky-Katrina's work front

Vicky will be seen alongside Sara in the sequel of the romantic comedy, Luka Chuppi. The duo has been shooting in Indore and Madhya Pradesh for the same. Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. The actor will also be seen in Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan's next film Merry Christmas. She is paired opposite Tamil film actor Vijay Sethupathi.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKYKAUSHAL09)