Vicky Kaushal Shares A Glimpse Of The Agatha Christie Book He's Currently Reading; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal recently gave his fans a sneak-peek into his current read. On 28 August, Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of him reading 'While the Light Lasts'. He posted a picture holding the book and wrote, "Reading Now". Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post.

What is Vicky Kaushal reading now?

Image Credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram Stories

About 'While the Light Lasts' by Agatha Christie

While the Light Lasts is a mystery and crime fiction book penned by author Agatha Christie. This book is one of the short stories collections written by the author that was first published in the United Kingdom on August 4, 1997, by Harper Collins. The nine stories book collection comprises the following stories:

The House of Dreams The Actress The Edge Christmas Adventure The Lonely God Manx Gold Within a Wall The Mystery of the Baghdad Chest While the Light Lasts

Agatha Christie's While the Light Lasts consists of her earliest short stories. It provides a unique glimpse of the Queen of Crime in the making. The author describes the book as, "A macabre recurring dream … revenge against a blackmailer … jealousy, infidelity and a tortured conscience … a stolen gemstone … the haunting attraction of an ancient relic … a race against time … a tragic love triangle … a body in a box … an unexpected visitor from beyond the grave…" These are the nine typical examples of Agatha Christie's brilliance.

Next for Vicky Kaushal

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. The horror drama also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. It is written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Released on February 21, 2020, Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship collected over 40.94 crores at the box office.

For his upcoming, Vicky Kaushal has been roped in for several movies. Firstly, the actor will be featured in Udham Singh's biopic Sardar Udham Singh. Udham Singh was a revolutionary freedom fighter. Reportedly the film is slated to release by February 2021. Vicky Kaushal will also be a prominent part of films like Takht, The Immortal Ashwattham and Manekshaw.

