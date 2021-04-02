Vicky Kaushal Joins Popular Internet Fad; 'Had To Be Reposted', Says Actor; WATCH

Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to share a funny video edit by one of his fan pages. The famous internet trend where one can edit a picture into a funny lip-synching video has not spared the 32-year-old actor who also enjoyed the video. Check out the meme video on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram here!

Vicky Kaushal's childhood photo meme

Fan page, Vickyologist, edited Vicky Kaushal's childhood photo to make it into a video that lip-synched to O-Zone's song Dragostea Din Tei. The video came in notice of the Raazi actor who could not help himself from sharing the video on his Instagram. Captioning the post writing 'this had to be reposted', Vicky credited the fan page for making such a fun video.

Netizens' reaction to Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post

Laughing and fire emojis were spammed throughout the comment section as fans shared Vicky's sense of humour and appreciated the fan edit. The amused fans joined in on the fun while some even congratulated the fan page for being featured on Vicky Kaushal's official Instagram. Some fans commented 'cute' under the post.

Pic Credit: Vicky Kaushal IG

Upcoming Vicky Kaushal's movies

Vicky Kaushal's plate looks filled with many anticipated movies coming out this year. The actor will be soon seen on the big screen with Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. The biographical movie is about a freedom fighter of the titular name who is known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in 1919. The movie will be released on the 15th of April this year.

Gracing the theatres later this year, Vicky will be seen in an avatar of a cop for his upcoming movie Sam releasing in September. The actor had shared his look for the movie on his social media to announce the film while paying tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, on whom the film is based. Releasing on the 6th of December, Vicky will be seen in a tough avatar in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor shared several videos on his Instagram where he can be seen preparing for the role.

Promo image: Vicky Kaushal, Source: IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.