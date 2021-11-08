Vicky Kaushal Journeys ‘Into The Wild’ With Bear Grylls; Premiere Date Revealed

After film fraternity icons like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth tested their survival instincts with Bear Grylls, Vicky Kaushal is set to jump the bandwagon by embarking ‘Into The Wild’ with the expert. The Udham Singh actor shared the first look from the upcoming episode, which will stream on November 12 via Discovery+.

After the smashing success of the latest episode with Ajay Devgn, where the survival expert ventured into the Indian Ocean, one can expect Kaushal's journey to be filled with unprecedented challenges. Into The Wild With Bear Grylls draws its concept from Grylls’ international show for NBC and National Geographic called Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which has witnessed appearances by global entertainers like Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, Michelle Rodriguez as well as former US president Barack Obama.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 8, the actor uploaded the first look poster from the episode, that stars the duo amid the wilderness. For the caption, he wrote, 'An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me. 'Into The Wild', premieres on November 12, on @discoveryplusin.' Netizens were quick to showcase excitement ahead of the episode, with one noting 'This is going to be good'. Actor Malavika Mohanan also seemed awestruck with the news and mentioned, 'You’re living my dream'. Take a look.

Ajay Devgn, whose episode has taken the audience by storm, had earlier mentioned that his 'first-ever expedition into the wild' was no child's play. 'A special salute to Bear who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature, and of course to keep me safe in the wild. From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all,' he had mentioned.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also be seen in the historical drama Takht, which has an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKY KAUSHAL 09)