Vicky Kaushal recently jetted off to the Maldives with his wife, actor Katrina Kaif to celebrate her birthday on a grand scale with friends and family. The duo has been sharing several glimpses from their trip and recently went zip-lining as they explored the pristine location. Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Isabelle Kaif, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari and Ileana D'Cruz and others also joined the couple and seem to have had an enjoyable time together.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others go zip-lining in the Maldives

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account on July 18 and shared a video featuring Katrina Kaif and others who accompanied them on their trip to the Maldives. In the video, the group was seen gearing up to go zip lining, as they had their helmets and gear on. The clip began with the group huddled together motivating each other before they went on the adventure.

Katrina seemed a little scared as he looked at the camera and gave a goofy face, while Vicky Kaushal stepped off the edge like a pro. He stretched his arms out as he enjoyed being around nature and also went upside down at one point. The actor called it the 'the best part of life' as he played the song by the same name crooned by SAINt JHN.

Watch Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif going ziplining here

Katrina Kaif also took to social media to share images from her birthday trip. She posted a video on her Instagram story of her experience snorkelling in the Maldives as she swam alongside sting rays. She was seen in a black monokini as she was accompanied by her girl gang.

Katrina also earlier shared a fun-filled video featuring the gang as they enjoyed themselves in a pool. She posted a slow-motion video of coming down a water slide together with her friends as she wrote, "Yeh dosti" (This friendship) and added the iconic track Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge to it. Several fans took to the comments section and mentioned they enjoyed the fun and hilarious video.