'Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Are Together', Harsh's Revelation Sparks Massive Meme-fest

After Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are in a relationship, Twitterati seems to be divided. Check out some hilarious memes.

Alifiya Shaiwala
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

On June 9, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said on a show that "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are together", and ever since then, the duo has been trending on the micro-blogging platform. While many have expressed excitement about their relationship, meme-makers, on the other hand, have been leaving no stone unturned in flooding social media with hilarious trolls. A bunch of netizens imagined the duo's dreamy wedding, whereas some also believed that many hearts have been broken. Check out the meme-fest here.

Twitterati breaks into a meme-fest after Harsh spills the beans 

It all happened after Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship. Amid his interaction on Zoom’s By Invite Only Season 2, he was asked to name an industry relationship rumour that he believes is true or just a PR move. He was quick to say that “Vicky and Katrina are together, it’s true.” Not only this but he was also quick to add that he might get into trouble for saying this.

Meanwhile, fans also started calling Vicky "jiju" as they rushed to drop endearing comments on his latest post. On Tuesday, he shared a picture of himself flaunting his new haircut. He wrote, "Baal mat kato Arreeeyyy!!! #iykyk." Soon, fans couldn't help themselves from swooning over his new look. A bunch of users also called him "Jiju" followed by awestruck emojis. This too came after the news of their relationship surfaced on the internet. "Where's Katrina, omg," read another comment. 

Katrina and Vicky's projects 

Katrina will be seen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi; however, the makers have postponed its release due to the pandemic. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn. She is roped in for Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy-drama, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. She will also reprise her role in Tiger 3, but the team has not yet released an official statement about it. 

Vicky is all set to start shooting for The Immortal Ashwatthama from August in Ukraine. According to Pinkvilla, the director of the film Aditya Dhar is in the stage of finalising his other shooting spots. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, produced by Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar. 

