Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Set Couple Goals As They Twin In Denim-on-denim Look; Watch

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been setting major couple goals ever since they tied the knot in December, last year. Soon after their wedding, the couple has been busy with their schedules, yet make sure to celebrate every important occasion together. While Vicky Kaushal came back to celebrate Christmas and New Year's eve with Katrina, the Sooryavanshi star also flew to Indore for Lohri. They were recently papped together at the airport as they returned from an unknown destination. The couple looked deeply in love and fashioned colour coordinated clothes.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were recently snapped together at the airport on Sunday night, ahead of Valentine's Day. The couple were surely twinning and winning the hearts of their fans as they donned matching clothes. They kept their airport look casual and held hands while walking towards their car.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's matching denim outfits

Vicky Kaushal looked uber cool in a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He stayed warm in the cold weather by wearing a denim jacket. He completed his look with a pair of dull ivory shoes. On the other hand, Katrina's airport look was surely on point as she looked chic in a denim shirt, which she paired with straight-fit jeans. The actor neatly tucked her shirt in the jeans and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She ditched her make-up and kept her look simple by tying her hair in a ponytail. The couple kept themselves safe amid the pandemic and wore face masks. Their fans could be seen drooling over their adorable bond calling them a "power couple."

Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal a happy Valentine's Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif recently shared some loved up photos with her hubby Vicky Kaushal. In the photos, the couple could be seen hugging each other. Katrina was seen wearing a black coloured oversized puffer jacket on comfy pyjamas. On the other hand, the Uri star donned a white sweater on matching pants and wrapped his arm around Katrina. Sharing the cute photos, Katrina wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters."

(Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla)